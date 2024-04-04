American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.5 %

American Water Works stock opened at $118.94 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

