Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $440.67

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $440.67 and last traded at $440.28, with a volume of 37845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $436.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

