Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Amplify High Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,844. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $379.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

