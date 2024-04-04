Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Utilities, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

