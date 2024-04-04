Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $14.78

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.
A number of analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of ARHS stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
