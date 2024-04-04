Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $14.78

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.

A number of analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

