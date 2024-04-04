Analysts Set Expectations for LM Funding America, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LM Funding America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

LMFA opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11. LM Funding America has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

