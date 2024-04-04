Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $1,187.20

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,187.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,248.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,266.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,115.59. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $664.41 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,434 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 686,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,543,000 after buying an additional 463,988 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.