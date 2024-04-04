Analysts Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Price Target at $24.14

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 149,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGS opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

