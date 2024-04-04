Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $24.74

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.27 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

