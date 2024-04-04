AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.580–0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.1 million.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.08 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AngioDynamics by 764.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

