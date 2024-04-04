Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apollomics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Apollomics Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of APLM opened at $0.60 on Monday. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apollomics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

