Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $208.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,626. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $164.12.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

