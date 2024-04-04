Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $524.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.03. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Stories

