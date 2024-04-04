Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,104,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,126,825 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.82% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

