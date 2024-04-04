ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

TSE ARX opened at C$24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.41 and a 52 week high of C$24.96.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.0024116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

