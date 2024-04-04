Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,188 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.