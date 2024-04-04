Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,541 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

