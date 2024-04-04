Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,882 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

