Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $96.94 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

