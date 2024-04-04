Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,191 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.4% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

