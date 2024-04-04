Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,747 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,915,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,420,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,073 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 181,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 218,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

