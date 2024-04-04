Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.