Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $83.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.