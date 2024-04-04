Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 0.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

