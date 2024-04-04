Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 493.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.26. 3,894,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,099. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

