Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Up 8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 304,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,965,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 12.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.