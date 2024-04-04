ARM’s (ARM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Susquehanna in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,092,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
