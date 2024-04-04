Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

