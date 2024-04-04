Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target to $10.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered SurgePays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SurgePays by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SurgePays by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SurgePays by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
