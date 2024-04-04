Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 914.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 193,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 669,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 773.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 83.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

