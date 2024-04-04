Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.
Asensus Surgical Price Performance
Shares of ASXC stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.86.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 914.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
