Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target Cut to $3.30 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.80 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

