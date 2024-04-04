Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Down 15.5 %
AAME stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Atlantic American Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.64%.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
