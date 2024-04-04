Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 15.5 %

AAME stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Biglari Sardar grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

