Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 60,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 544,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after buying an additional 1,366,236 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,055,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,239 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,499,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 328,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

