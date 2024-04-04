Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 14,257 shares.The stock last traded at $407.79 and had previously closed at $405.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.27.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

