AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 723.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,095 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

