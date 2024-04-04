AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 9,074,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,293,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.