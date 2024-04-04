Avalanche Price Hits $46.61 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $17.61 billion and $471.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $46.61 or 0.00068554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00026074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,437,999 coins and its circulating supply is 377,748,359 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

