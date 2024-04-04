Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.51

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.51 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 8184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

