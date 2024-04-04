Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $234.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $223.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVY. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,928. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

