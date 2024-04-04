Axie Infinity Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.82 or 0.00014330 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $39.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00021273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,522.97 or 0.99959914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00131269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,943,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,897,257.85465637 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.4349619 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $45,297,443.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.