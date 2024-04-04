B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.75. 2,727,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,011,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 400.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

