Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BGCG stock opened at GBX 196.91 ($2.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -446.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.33).

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

