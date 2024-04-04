Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,310 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MGC opened at $185.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

