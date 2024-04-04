Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.08 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

