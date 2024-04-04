Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.12 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

