Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $978.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.89. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $480.45 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

