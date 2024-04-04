Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,130 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Ingles Markets worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 821,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $1,382,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

