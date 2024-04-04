Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 10,450 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 39.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 44.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GPK opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

