Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

