Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

